Fiorentina thank Thereau double

By Football Italia staff

Cyril Thereau bagged a brace against his former club, giving Fiorentina a much-needed victory over surprisingly negative Udinese.

It was a game of two halves at the Stadio Franchi, as the hosts were almost embarrassingly dominant before the break.

Thereau eventually got the goal, Giovanni Simeone knocking down a Federico Chiesa cross for him to turn in, but it could easily have been more with Gabriele Angella’s desperate goal-line clearance on Thereau and the woodwork denying Giovanni Simeone.

Udinese came out fighting for the second half, but just as they were pushing hardest, they were caught on the counter-attack, Thereau turning in the rebound from a parried Jordan Veretout effort.

Defender Samir did get Udinese back into the game when springing the offside trap and there were some nervous final minutes in Florence.

