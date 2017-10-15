Icardi: 'I want 100 Inter goals'

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi expressed the desire to reach 100 goals in an Inter jersey, including tonight in the derby with Milan.

The Derby della Madonnina kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“I want to reach 100 goals in an Inter jersey, even if becoming the club’s all-time top scorer would be frankly difficult to achieve,” said the striker in a Press conference for Chinese media.

He has found the net 84 times in 153 competitive games for the Nerazzurri, along with 22 assists.

“I am very happy to be in the top 10 scorers for this club, but it’s a long way off the top. In any case, my aim is to score many more goals for Inter.

“I work every day to improve and the staff here really help me. I try to get better every day and never stop. Every player can always improve, no matter his age or experience.

“I am strongest inside the penalty area, but I do want to improve my overall game. My work has only just begun.”