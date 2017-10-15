Pioli: 'Fiorentina suffered for win'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli believes Fiorentina’s 2-1 win over Udinese was more precious because they were “made to suffer.”

The Viola had seemed to be in complete control, leading 2-0 through a Cyril Thereau brace, but Samir’s goal kept the result in doubt to the final whistle.

“We had a complete lack of intensity in the defeat to Chievo, so it was important to have this reaction,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We can do a lot better in our control of the game when we’re in front, though. It’s going to be a season with difficult moments, but we can build something important here.

“Our plan is to play every game in order to win, as that’s football and it’s what we did today. We do need to improve our consistency throughout the match, as we are not always sharp towards the end.

“We were made to suffer for this result and that makes it feel sweeter.”