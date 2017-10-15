Samp comeback sinks Atalanta

Sampdoria completed a remarkable comeback after Bryan Cristante’s goal to beat Atalanta 3-1 with decisive substitutions.

The Blucerchiati were surprisingly beaten 4-0 by Udinese in the last round, their first defeat of the season, and were under the cosh in the first half today with Cristante’s header only one of many chances for the visitors.

However, Marco Giampaolo made crucial changes in the second half and turned the game around rapidly.

Fabio Quagliarella fought to set up Duvan Zapata’s header, then substitute Gianluca Caprari turned in an Ivan Strinic cross.

Another substitute, Karol Linetty, curled a wonderful finish into the far top corner from a tight angle.

