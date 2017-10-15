Dramatic Toro point at Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Torino came back twice to snatch a point in stoppages, as Crotone were left to rue what might’ve been.

The Squali took a deserved lead through Marcus Rohden’s solo effort, curling in off the inside of the far post with his right boot.

After goal-line technology confirmed Alex Cordaz had successfully clawed an Adem Ljajic free kick away just in time, Iago Falque’s curler got Toro back on level terms.

Crotone restored their lead with some great one-touch football finalised by Bruno Martella, but deep into stoppages it was veteran Lorenzo De Silvestri who nodded in the equaliser.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s Serie A games unfolded on the LIVEBLOG.