Sunday October 15 2017
Genoa thriller in Sardinia
By Football Italia staff

Genoa made the most of truly terrible defending to take all three points from Cagliari in this five-goal thriller.

The Grifone should arguably have had the game sealed up by half-time, because Andrej Galabinov and Adel Taarabt converted only some of the many chances created.

Leonardo Pavoletti scored his first goal in a Cagliari jersey, nodding in to get the hosts back in the game.

Luca Rigoni added to his assist with a towering header from a corner and the cushion was needed, as Joao Pedro converted a penalty for 3-2.

Diego Laxalt hit the woodwork late on.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all the Serie A games unfolded on the LIVEBLOG.

