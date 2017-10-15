Bologna see off SPAL in derby

By Football Italia staff

Bologna were made to work hard for this victory in the local derby, as SPAL set up a nervous finale with Mirco Antenucci’s stunner.

This fixture hadn’t been played at all since 1992-93 and not in Serie A for 50 years.

Andrea Poli opened the scoring by finishing off a magnificent team move, sparked by Federico Di Francesco’s perfect first touch and Rodrigo Palacio knock-down.

Godfred Donsah was on the counter and tried to set up Palacio for the second, which Bartosz Salamon accidentally turned into his own net.

SPAL kept the Dall’Ara crowd on the edge of their seats late on thanks to an Antenucci curler into the corner, but it was Palacio who hit the crossbar in stoppages.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all the Serie A games unfolded on the LIVEBLOG.