Liveblog: Inter v Milan

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from the massive Derby della Madonnina, as city rivals Inter and Milan face off at a packed San Siro.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

The Nerazzurri are still unbeaten this season and sit in second place, but need a victory to avoid slipping further behind runaway leaders Napoli.

Vincenzo Montella is under immense pressure on the other side of the city after three defeats in the opening seven Serie A rounds.

The last two Milan Derbies have both ended 2-2, but this fixture hasn’t seen three consecutive draws since February 1937.

This match has already made Serie A history, as the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza is packed out with €4.8m in ticket sales.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday