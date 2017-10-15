Rastelli: 'Cagliari can make decisions'

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari Coach Massimo Rastelli admits his position is in doubt after the 3-2 home defeat to Genoa. “The club can make its decisions.”

The Sardinians continue to struggle and were fortunate not to lose by a bigger margin this afternoon.

“I have not spoken to anyone from the club,” Rastelli told Rai Sport.

“I have been here for two and a half years, I have a good rapport with everyone and the club can make its decisions. It has that right.

“When a game goes badly, the President usually doesn’t call me until the next day, to avoid saying things we might regret when things have cooled down.

“We started out with the objective of securing safety and, as things stand, we are in the position to achieve that, despite four consecutive defeats.

“The negative results have damaged the lads’ enthusiasm and confidence, but I am trying to get the best out of this squad and can only try to resolve the issues by continuing my work.”