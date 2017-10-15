Line-ups: Inter-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Inter pick Matias Vecino as trequartista rather than Joao Mario in the Derby della Madonnina, while Andre Silva and Suso start for Milan.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Nerazzurri are without injured Marcelo Brozovic, who impressed in the role behind striker Mauro Icardi against Benevento last time out, scoring two goals.

He picked up an injury on international duty with Croatia and is out for several weeks.

Joao Mario had been expected to take over, flanked by Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic, but Luciano Spalletti has instead moved Matias Vecino into a more advanced position.

He had little choice in the end, because Joao Mario is not even on the bench due to “a sudden acute case of tonsillitis.”

This leaves Roberto Gagliardini and Borja Valero in a two-man midfield.

Milan are without Nikola Kalinic – who famously scored a hat-trick for Fiorentina against Inter at San Siro – Andrea Conti and Luca Antonelli, plus the suspended Hakan Calhanoglu.

Andre Silva takes over the centre-forward role with support from Suso, a pairing that so far has only been used in the Europa League against Shkendija.

Suso has a good history against Inter, scoring twice in last season’s Derby della Madonnina.

Fabio Borini and Ricardo Rodriguez take the wings of a 3-5-2 system with Lucas Biglia, Jack Bonaventura and Franck Kessie in the middle.

They will both be wearing their traditional kits, so it’s blue and black stripes against red and black.

The last two meetings between these sides ended 2-2, but there haven’t been three consecutive derby draws since February 1937.

Milan have won only one of the last 12 Serie A derbies as the ‘away’ team, drawing three and losing the other eight.

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Borja Valero; Candreva, Vecino, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Padelli, Berni, Ranocchia, Santon, Dalbert, Cancelo, Karamoh, Eder, Pinamonti

Milan: G Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Borini, Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura, Rodriguez; Suso, Andre Silva

Milan bench: Storari, A Donnarumma, Gomez, Gabbia, Zapata, Paletta, Calabria, Mauri, Montolivo, Locatelli, Abate, Cutrone