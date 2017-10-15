Candreva: 'Can't wait for Milan Derby'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Candreva assures Inter “can’t wait for this derby to start. This is THE game” against their city rivals Milan.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

Last term, both meetings between the sides ended 2-2.

“It’s a different game compared to last season. That was a bad campaign for us, we ‘only’ had the derby left to fight for, but now we want to give a sense of consistency to our results,” Candreva told Inter TV.

“It is an important match for the city, for our fans and we are ready to go beyond our limits. We can’t wait for this derby to start.

“This is THE game. We want to be up there, continue as we have been doing and win the derby.”