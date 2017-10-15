Rodriguez: 'Big game for Andre Silva'

By Football Italia staff

Ricardo Rodriguez is tipping Andre Silva to score the decisive goal as Milan go into the derby against Inter.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

“We worked hard over the last few days, as we want to win the derby by putting in a great performance,” the wing-back told Milan TV.

“I will try to be as cool-headed as always, fighting to the last minute.”

Rodriguez faced Andre Silva as an opponent this week in the World Cup qualifier, Portugal beating Switzerland 2-0 with his goal and assist.

“A big game is ahead of Andre Silva and I hope he can score to ensure we win the game.”