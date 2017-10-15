Milito: 'No derby favourites'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Milito is “impressed” by the way Inter started the season, but warns “there are no favourites” in the derby with Milan.

“Inter have really impressed me and started the season well, so I am very happy. We know the derby is always a difficult game, but I am convinced Inter will have a great match,” the former Nerazzurri hero told Mediaset Premium.

“Luciano Spalletti is without doubt a fine Coach. He’s doing a great job so far, he’s a leader and a tactician who can get the best out of this squad.”

Mauro Icardi hasn’t found the net from open play since the end of August, but Milito is not worried.

“All strikers go through periods of form, Icardi is a wonderful forward, he just needs to stay calm and I’m sure he’ll have the chances to score tonight.

“Milan are a good side, but there’s never a favourite in the derby, as it’s separate from the rest of the season. Inter will face Milan with great respect.

“It’s wonderful to be back at San Siro, as it brings back unforgettable moments and unique emotions. The passion of the fans is unique and always will be.”