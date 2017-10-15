Ausilio: 'Intensity for Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio wants to see a performance of “intensity and aggression” against Milan, but won’t set limitations on their season.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT)

“It’s a chance just to continue our current path, but the derby has its own story separate from the season. We have great faith in a fine performance, as this is a match that has to be played with intensity and aggression,” Ausilio told Mediaset Premium.

“Borja Valero is a very versatile figure and has qualities we were missing before, so he has added something more to the squad.”

Napoli won 1-0 at Roma and Juventus lost 2-1 to Lazio yesterday, so Inter are in second place and can edge closer to the leaders.

“If this was the situation at the end of the season, we’d be quite pleased. We know that we have to improve and continue the growth process via our performances as a team.

“Luciano Spalletti is a maestro at that and I’m sure with the work he is doing over the last few months and will do in future, winning and picking up points is fine with us. We’re taking it one game at a time.

“It is our duty to try for the victory in every game. We might lose some and draw others, but we have to try, as that is the mentality of a big club like Inter.”