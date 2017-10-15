Fassone: 'Derby fight to the death'

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone insists it’d be no “tragedy” if they failed to qualify for the Champions League, but the derby is “fought to the death.”

“The derby is worth more than any other game, so you fight to the death and can have no thoughts about other matches,” the CEO told Mediaset Premium.

During the warm-up, Fassone and director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli sat flanking under-fire Coach Vincenzo Montella.

“We are united, we are focused on working together to bring Milan back to the top and that remains the case. We remain consistent.

“To be honest, I did expect us to have a few more points by this stage of the season. The derby is played to be won anyway, regardless of the situation.”

Fassone was asked about the wisdom in hindsight of bringing in 11 new players this summer.

“We thought about it carefully, there are seasons where you can invest more and others with less, as there are European rules in place. We considered it right to reform the squad and make profound changes. We are convinced we made the right choice.

“It’s not a tragedy if we fail to qualify for the Champions League, but of course that is the target to stay on track with our timetable. I remain convinced we can challenge for the top four, but I reject those suggestions that finishing fifth, sixth or seventh would throw the entire project in the bin.

“It would delay the timetable of the project, but I hope only by one year.”