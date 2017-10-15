Icardi hat-trick rules Milan

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick, including a last-minute penalty, to win the derby 3-2 and send Milan further into crisis.

It was a game of two halves at a packed San Siro, as Antonio Candreva hit the crossbar and then whipped in the assist for Icardi’s opener.

After the break, Patrick Cutrone came on and the Rossoneri were transformed, getting on level terms with a stunning Suso curler into the far bottom corner.

Icardi caught Lucas Biglia in possession to exchange passes with Ivan Perisic and volley in, restoring Inter’s advantage.

Jack Bonaventura came sliding on to a Ricardo Rodriguez cross that Samir Handanovic was unable to scramble off the line for 2-2.

In stoppages, Rodriguez hauled down Danilo D’Ambrosio and Icardi kept his cool to convert the penalty and complete his hat-trick, giving Inter the victory.

Now they are only two points adrift of leaders Napoli and will go head-to-head next weekend.

