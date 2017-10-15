Icardi: 'Indescribable!'

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi “can’t describe” the feeling of his Milan Derby hat-trick, giving Inter the 3-2 thriller at San Siro. “Now for Napoli.”

The Argentine netted once in the first half, again in the second and converted a last-minute penalty to win the Derby della Madonnina.

“Taking home the match ball is a special feeling, I can’t describe it,” the striker told Mediaset Premium.

“I had spoken to some of my teammates and knew I had to score today, so I am holding on tight to this ball.

“I let the critics talk, then I do what I need to on the pitch, I help the team and score goals. You can’t always score, of course. I am happy for me and for Inter, above all for this victory.”

With Juventus losing this weekend, Inter are clear in second place, within two points of Napoli – who they face next weekend.

“It’s too early to talk about a Scudetto challenge. We are doing things the right way from pre-season and now we have to think about the next match against a great opponent like Napoli.

“It’s a special match for me, because they are the leaders and play the best football in Europe.”