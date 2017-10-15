Perisic: 'Now for Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Perisic enjoyed the “special” Derby della Madonnina victory over Milan and warns Inter have their sights set on Napoli next week.

Mauro Icardi bagged the decisive hat-trick, including a last-minute penalty, after Suso and Jack Bonaventura had twice clawed back a temporary equaliser.

“A derby is always special, so winning at the last minute even more so,” Perisic told Inter TV after the 3-2 thriller.

“I thank the fans and hope they’ll always be by our side the way they were this evening. We suffered a little in the second half, but it was a good performance despite those small errors.

“We are on the right track and must continue like this, trying to do even better. You can already tell we play better football than last season, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Inter are in second place on their own, just two points adrift of leaders Napoli and they go head-to-head next weekend.

“It’ll also be an important advantage that we can rest midweek without European commitments. We hope to do well at Napoli. They are the best side in Italy at the moment, but we are Inter.”