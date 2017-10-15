Borini: 'Painful derby defeat'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Borini experienced a “painful” defeat as Milan capitulated 3-2 to Inter in the Derby della Madonnina. “We played such a great game.”

Suso and Jack Bonaventura had twice pegged their city rivals back for a draw, but Mauro Icardi completed his hat-trick with a 90th-minute penalty.

“This result is really painful,” confessed the forward-turned-wing-back on Milan TV.

“We played such a great game and it was decided by unlucky incidents during our best moments of the match. We have to look forward, it’s all we can do now.”

The match seemed to change in the second half when Patrick Cutrone replaced Franck Kessie and Borini pushed into a more advanced role.

“It wasn’t an issue of attitude. In Italy, the first half is usually focused on defending, while in the second we stepped it up with more aggression, pressing them and causing Inter problems.”

Following Andrea Conti’s ACL injury, Borini was moved to this new wing-back role and has proved surprisingly effective.

“The compliments are pleasing. It’s because of hard work, as I train every day as if it was a match situation.”