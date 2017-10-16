Derby: Inter Player Ratings

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi bagged a hat-trick in the Derby della Madonnina, but how did his Inter teammates fare in the Football Italia ratings?

Words: Greg Murray

Samir Handanovic - 6

The Slovenian ‘keeper bounced back from his country’s failure to qualify for the World Cup by making a few early saves, including an excellent stop from a Fabio Borini effort. Although Handanovic had no chance with Milan’s first goal, he will perhaps be annoyed at himself for fumbling the second across the line.

Danilo D’Ambrosio – 6

The right-back did well to keep both Ricardo Rodriguez and Giacomo Bonaventura quiet, especially in the first half, and justified his continued selection over Joao Cancelo.

Milan Skriniar - 7

Skriniar once again showed himself to be one of the singings of the season, with yet another assured display at centre-back. The young defender bullied Milan’s forwards in the first half, and coped relatively well with the physicality of Patrick Cutrone after his introduction.

Joao Miranda - 6

The veteran centre-back made sure that Andre Silva knew who was the boss early on, with a couple of hard challenges, a couple of which may have been slightly overzealous. Although he defended resolutely, the Brazilian looked uncomfortable on the ball, and could have cost his team a goal when he lost possession to Silva in the first half.

Yuto Nagatomo - 5

Nagatomo will have been delighted after the first 45 minutes, having coped admirably on Inter’s left flank against both Franck Kessie and Borini. The second half was a very different story, as Nagatomo struggled with Borini’s increased attacking role, and should have done better to prevent the cross that lead to Milan’s second goal.

Matias Vecino - 6

In the absence of Joao Mario and Marcelo Brozovic, the attacking responsibility was shared across Inter’s midfield. Vecino certainly got forward more, although his final product was underwhelming. One particularly fine run in the final five minutes saw Vecino pass three players, before, mistakenly, deciding to set up Icardi rather than taking the shot himself.

Roberto Gagliardini - 6

So often a star for both Atalanta and Inter last season, Gagliardini has struggled to get into Luciano Spalletti’s starting XI. Handed an opportunity again Milan, the midfielder struggled creatively, often opting for back or horizontal passes rather than looking forward.

Antonio Candreva – 8

Having received criticism in the week for inaccurate crossing, the winger had a point to prove, and his pin-point cross for Icardi’s first goal did exactly that. Candreva made the right flank his own, curling a shot against the crossbar early on, and nullifying the attacking threat from Milan’s wing-back, Rodriguez. Until he was taken off in the 72nd minute, the Italian international looked as close to his Lazio self as his has done wearing black and blue.

Borja Valero – 6

The former Fiorentina midfielder was tasked with filling the Number 10 position, with its usual occupants out injured. Valero did his best in the role, however, it was evident that he is more effective in deeper setting. Whilst he kept the team ticking over, he was relatively anonymous in the final third, and was well marshalled by Biglia.

Ivan Perisic – 7

It was comparatively quiet night from the Croatian winger, who many predicted would have relished playing against Borini at right-back. Regardless, Perisic looked a threat whenever he got on the ball, and provided the cross for Icardi’s second goal.

Mauro Icardi – 10

Inter’s captain rose to the occasion yet again with a clinical hat-trick. Although his first strike showed the predatory instincts Icardi is rapidly becoming known for, it was the second goal that stood out: the Argentinian won possession in his own half before bursting forward, feeding the ball out wide for Perisic, whose cross Icardi volleyed into the bottom corner. The forward completed his treble by calmly converting a penalty, unperturbed by the fact that it was taken in the 90th minute with scores tied.

Subs

Joao Cancelo - 5

Cancelo came on to stymie Milan’s attack in the 72nd minute, replacing Candreva. The Portuguese right-back did a solid job, helping to win the corner from which Inter got their penalty.

Eder – N/A

Davide Santon - N/A