ADL: Milik could join Chievo

By Football Italia staff

Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that Napoli “will try to convince” injured striker Arkadiusz Milik to join Chievo in January.

Milik is not expected back until the New Year after damaging knee ligaments for the second time in a year, and De Laurentiis suggested he could loan the Pole to Chievo, with Roberto Inglese heading in the opposite direction.

“Was beating Roma important? It was for a number of reasons,” the President told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The first and most obvious one is how the team played together in tune. They were compact and delivered a great game.

“They’re never happy, but they executed Sarri’s game plan in a great way. Second reason? The eight consecutive victories. The records this Napoli side are breaking are astonishing.

“Since Benitez came in, we began to raise the bar, and with Maurizio Sarri, our work is beginning to yield results.

“I was accused of not having spent enough money, but I ask myself: could any others have played in this Napoli team? I wish those who criticised me were right…”

“Milik to Chievo? It might be a solution, we’ll try to convince him. He could play with more consistency and speed up his overall recovery there.”