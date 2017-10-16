Bucchi: Berardi not ‘in crisis’

By Football Italia staff

Cristian Bucchi insists Domenico Berardi is not “in crisis” after another quiet game for Sassuolo during their stalemate with Chievo.

Berardi has now scored just one goal in six Serie A appearances for Sassuolo, whose 0-0 draw with Chievo leaves them only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

“Results determine the position and self-esteem of a group,” the under-fire Coach said after the game.

“Our numbers are making us suffer, but we’ll leave this situation. The problem? Not reaping what we sow, but if we stay positive, we can do it.

“There’s a very difficult game waiting for us [against SPAL]. Berardi? He’s not in crisis, he’s extraordinary.

“Being a top player leads to everyone wondering why he doesn’t score in every game, but I’m sure that if he keeps going like he is, he’ll bring out his quality because he’s a complete player.”