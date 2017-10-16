Post new comment

BLOG ITALIA
Monday October 16 2017
Identity crisis in Milan

Sunday’s Derby defeat to Inter proved once again Vincenzo Montella is struggling to forge an identity with his Milan, writes Matthew Santangelo.

Milan succumbed to their own defensive flaws and lack of organisation yet again on Sunday, as Mauro Icardi destroyed them with a hat-trick. Captain Leonardo Bonucci continued to struggle and, collectively, it was a repeat of those same costly errors in the back over the past month that did them in over the weekend.

It’s obvious in the results and eye-test that Vincenzo Montella’s tactical switch to a 3-5-2 in order to suit Bonucci – which he denied after the loss - just isn’t working, like many expected it would.

Alarming as it may be to witness the once-astute Italian defender, like so many others in the squad, glaringly struggle for form, perhaps the biggest concern lies in the reality there is a distinct lack of an identity with this side midway through October.

One of the main reasons behind Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone’s swift market dealings last summer was to hand Montella ample time to experiment, tinker, and ultimately craft himself a brand of football that can help accomplish the desired goal in the form of a top-four finish.

Along with Bonucci and Mateo Musacchio, bolstering with two strong wing-backs and two strikers led us to believe that Montella had the utmost confidence in the 3-5-2. Initially, this shape appeared to make the most sense. But, by not purchasing an impact winger as the final piece, Montella is now unable to revert out of the current formation and into a three-man attack, which is the adjustment most feel could help solve their issues at the moment.

As Montella pointed out after the defeat: “We can’t play with a 4-3-3, because we play every three days and only have Suso and Jack Bonaventura on the wings, so they can’t play all the time.”

Early on, a lighter schedule worked in Montella’s favour, in that he could make alterations to his XI, even if the product didn’t convince in the end. The Europa League and softer Serie A fixtures needed to be approached with intentions of winning, but more importantly, seizing the opportunity to solidify a winning DNA, as it would be paramount in the biggest matches of the year.

Through eight rounds, the red and black are suffering mightily, wandering about trying to establish a winning personality. While the former Fiorentina Coach does not have the depth out wide to switch things up, he can’t possibly keep going to the well with the same ideas - week in and week out - and expect different outcomes.

Solutions to the problems must come from experimentation. Otherwise, Montella and Milan will continue to feel the pressure with every imperfection.

Have your say...
Maldini's Heir
them and again ultimately it goes back to the manager: these players preformed for other managers so why won't they for Montella? As it always it starts and finishes with the manager. A manager is the difference between 10th and 1st. Yes, 10th and 1st. Chelsea went from 3rd to 1st to 10th to 1st in 4 years with minimal squad changes. What changed? The manager. Even Mourinho, for whatever reason, lost it. Tiny details make all of the difference. And with Montella those tiny details are adding up.
on the 16th October, 2017 at 10:37am
Maldini's Heir
we ran a massive risk in the 2nd half when we were only a goal down. Again the problem was the lack of natural cover for Kessie. I've no idea how many midfielders we had in the 2nd half but when Biglia lost the ball there was no cover. Suso can play in his preferred role with a back 3. It's called 3-4-3. It exists. And then Bonucci and Biglia really let the side down again. We signed them for their experience, leadership and winning mentality and they're costing us games. Things will improve for
on the 16th October, 2017 at 10:32am
Maldini's Heir
understand, maybe (I don't), if we signed him as a utility player. Sure he's capable of putting in a performance. He's a former Bologna and Chelsea youth player for god sake. But Abate and Calabria are former AC Milan youth team players so surely they're on par if not better (they're better). And really his lack of quality his shown in his inability to hold onto the ball. How many times did he lump it forward with left foot with his back to goal. You know the move. And in reality
on the 16th October, 2017 at 10:29am
Maldini's Heir
Now for the negatives. What are we? What is our shape? What is our team? 14 games in in all competitions and we have no identity, no shape and don't seem at all comfortable in our formation. Silva has been criminally under-used and it is no surprise that he struggled. We have no cover for Kessie. If he doesn't perform (like against Lazio, like against Sampdoria and against Inter) we have no cover. Why did we sell Kucka when he was natural cover? And why are we actually playing Borini? I can
on the 16th October, 2017 at 10:25am
Maldini's Heir
Also big shout out to Borini. Great second half performance. If anything he shows how much this talk of 'world class' and 'non-world class' is nonsense. Don't get me wrong, he's not good enough for Milan. But equally he shows any top professional player can perform in the right conditions. Finally, fair play to Montella for taking a risk at half time. His change really made a difference in the second half. All positives.
on the 16th October, 2017 at 10:22am
viktor
2-2 would have been a MUCH more deserved result.. I'm not going to put more thoughts nor comments regarding this as im devasted by the result, the fact he gave a like that in the 89th is brutal.

Milan played excellent in the second, crap in the first.
on the 16th October, 2017 at 10:21am
Maldini's Heir
Ok starting with the positives in case I get dismissed as a negative nelly. It was actually a good performance. We were not so good in the first half but we were excellent in the second and we fought back twice only to be cruelly denied at the end. We had more chances and on another day we would've won or at least drawn. The same can be said of the Roma game. And it's ok to lose to Inter, Roma and even Lazio.If we lose to all of these teams and beat the smaller teams we still finish in the top 4
on the 16th October, 2017 at 10:19am
vieri movement
the problem is milan have no directness, inter looked dynamic and full of intent. silva does not look good enough in attack, or maybe he would suit someone along side him. Milan's defense needs someone who will sit in front of them like a gattuso used to, which is a job no one is willing to do. look how kante has transformed chelsea since his arrival. Milan need a top class striker which i feel is missing.
on the 16th October, 2017 at 9:32am

