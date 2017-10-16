Toni backs ’30-goal’ Higuain

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus and Italy striker Luca Toni has backed Gonzalo Higuain to come good. “He’ll have scored another 30 goals by May…”

Higuain has scored just three times in Serie A this season, failing to find the back of the net again during Juve’s 2-1 defeat to Lazio on Saturday, despite his €90m transfer fee.

However, Toni told Tuttosport: “Trust me, he’s anything but a striker in crisis.

“I look at him with the eyes of a ‘bomber’ and I’ve seen him grow since the start of the season.

“I saw pictures of Juventus-Lazio. A striker has to worry when he fails to get any shots at goal, not when he’s missing from good positions.

“It happened to me so many times and I think it’s happening to him. He would’ve scored twice against Lazio if he was luckier.

“Higuain must stay calm, but I'm convinced he is because we’re talking about someone that has always scored often and will continue to do so.

“Pipita is accustomed to criticism, we’re talking about one of the world’s best strikers.

“When you play at Juventus and Bayern, and you fail to score in just one game, it looks like you haven’t for a year.

“It’s not important that Higuain has only scored four times this season. Stock is taken at the end of the season and I’m ready to bet that in May, he’ll have scored another 30 goals.

“When I was in crisis during my career, I laughed and joked around with my teammates.

“I didn’t question myself and knew that by working well from one moment to the next, I would’ve broken through [my crisis].

“The critics always psyched me up, and it’s also the same for Higuain. I gave everything at my opponents’ goal.

“I always thought so: the more I was hounded, the stronger I felt. The real problem is when they stop demanding things from you. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are also criticised.”