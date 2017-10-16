Italy have moved up to 15th in the FIFA ranking after beating Albania and securing a place in the 2018 World Cup playoffs.
Italy only drew 1- 1 with FYR Macedonia in the last international break but bounced back against Albania to clinch second spot in their qualifying spot.
Consequently, the Azzurri have propped up the world League table by two places and cut their deficit on Wales in 14th.
The top three remain unchanged, with Germany, Brazil and Portugal all still on the podium, while France (7th) and Spain (8th) have made gains.
FIFA World Ranking for October:
1. Germany - 1631
2. Brazil - 1619
3. Portugal - 1446
4. Argentina - 1445
5. Belgium - 1333
6. Poland - 1323
7. France - 1226
8. Spain - 1218
9. Chile - 1173
10. Peru - 1160
11. Switzerland - 1134
12. England - 1116
13. Colombia - 1095
14. Wales - 1072
15. Italy - 1066
16. Mexico - 1060
17. Uruguay - 1034
18. Croatia - 1013
19. Denmark - 1001
20. Netherlands - 931