Italy move up FIFA ranking

By Football Italia staff

Italy have moved up to 15th in the FIFA ranking after beating Albania and securing a place in the 2018 World Cup playoffs.

Italy only drew 1- 1 with FYR Macedonia in the last international break but bounced back against Albania to clinch second spot in their qualifying spot.

Consequently, the Azzurri have propped up the world League table by two places and cut their deficit on Wales in 14th.

The top three remain unchanged, with Germany, Brazil and Portugal all still on the podium, while France (7th) and Spain (8th) have made gains.

FIFA World Ranking for October:

1. Germany - 1631

2. Brazil - 1619

3. Portugal - 1446

4. Argentina - 1445

5. Belgium - 1333

6. Poland - 1323

7. France - 1226

8. Spain - 1218

9. Chile - 1173

10. Peru - 1160

11. Switzerland - 1134

12. England - 1116

13. Colombia - 1095

14. Wales - 1072

15. Italy - 1066

16. Mexico - 1060

17. Uruguay - 1034

18. Croatia - 1013

19. Denmark - 1001

20. Netherlands - 931