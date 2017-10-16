Moratti: Suning understands, Juve…

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Moratti has praised Suning Group for ‘understanding’ Inter and backed Juventus to show why “they’re always feared.”

Inter won the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday, beating Milan 3-2 to move 10 points clear of their arch-rivals in Serie A and just two behind leaders Napoli.

That prompted Moratti to commend Suning for their running of the Beneamata but also warn them that Juve were still in with a shout of a seventh-straight Scudetto.

“The Chinese have a quality, they’re not intrusive and they understand what it means to be Milanese,” their former patron told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They have the economic strength to move forward in the increasingly-expensive world of football.

“I have no longing to be President again. Icardi’s goal to make it 3-2 gave me great joy and I didn’t think about anything else.

“If Inter go forward with this character and a bit of luck, they can end up near the top.

“Juventus? They seemed to have a bad patch last season, but after that they ended up in front of everyone.

“They’re always feared. Their defeat in the Champions League Final burdened them, but they’ve won six Scudetti and always bring out their character.”