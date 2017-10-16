Roma: No Spalletti regrets

By Football Italia staff

Roma general manager Mauro Baldissoni insists his club have no regrets about losing Coach Luciano Spalletti to Inter.

Spalletti called time on a second spell with Roma over the summer to join Inter, who sit seven points clear of the Giallorossi in Serie A and remain unbeaten after eight games.

“We don’t regret losing him or anyone else. We’re happy about what we’re doing,” Baldissoni said at a forum, reports Pagine Romaniste.

“We wish all the best to Spalletti and the others who were able to play for Roma or coach them. We plan on doing better than we did in the past.”