Caldara: Atalanta must turn page

By Football Italia staff

Mattia Caldara has called on Atalanta to “turn the page immediately” when they face Apollon Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday.

Atalanta lost 3-1 to Sampdoria over the weekend, which marked their fourth straight match without a win, and Caldara urged his teammates to “manage games better” and repay their fans’ ‘affection’.

“There’s a lot of bitterness, we had to manage the game better and take the chances we had,” he told the Orobici’s official website.

“We had to be more careful at the back and not waste all the chances we were given.

“This defeat, however, will make us think. We must work on our flaws and pick up from where we left off in the first half.

“The Europa League? We weren’t thinking about Apollon, we have to pick up points and stay calm in the League. After that comes the European games.

“We must immediately turn the page and learn from our mistakes. We want to have a great game on Thursday.

“Fans? There’s a lot of enthusiasm and desire [on their part] to get behind Atalanta.

“We’re proud of them, even if we didn’t deserve their affection this time around.”