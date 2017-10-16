Strakosha reflects on Juve links

By Football Italia staff

Lazio hero Thomas Strakosha insists “I want to stay here for a long time” after playing down links with Juventus.

Strakosha was quickly sounded out as a possible successor to Gianluigi Buffon after his penalty save on Paulo Dybala during Lazio’s 2-1 win at Juventus, but the goalkeeper made it clear there was no truth to the speculation.

“Possible successor to Buffon at Juve? I don’t know about any interest from the Bianconeri,” he told Superosport.

“I’m very happy at Lazio. I have the confidence of the Coach and the entire club. I want to stay here for a long time.”