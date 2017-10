Balotelli: Milan, buy Icardi!

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli has urged Milan to “wake up and buy” Inter striker Mauro Icardi after his hat-trick in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday.

Icardi’s treble moved Inter 10 points clear of Milan in Serie A, prompting Balotelli to ‘advise’ the Rossoneri into launching an audacious bid for the Argentine.

“Congratulations to this lad, [he was] really good,” the Nice striker wrote on Instagram.

“He’s a true ‘bomber’. Maybe Milan will wake up and buy him!”