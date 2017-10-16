NEWS
Monday October 16 2017
Pep: Napoli can ‘kill’ City
By Football Italia staff

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City that Napoli can ‘kill’ them with their high pressing in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Both side go into the clash at the Etihad Stadium on the back of winning runs in their respective Leagues, and Guardiola was fully aware of the threat Napoli would pose his City players.

“I’m going to show to my players on Monday, Tuesday, how good a game they (Napoli) are going to play,” the Coach told Sky Sports.

“I will show them, like I showed them Shakhtar Donetsk, how good they are.

“They are quite similar to Shakhtar in terms of the way they play but the difference is where Shakhtar maybe wait a little bit, they kill you with their high pressing.

“I am very happy to have the opportunity to play this kind of game.”

