Manolas out for a month?

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas’ thigh injury could be worse than initially feared as reports claim the Roma defender faces 3-4 weeks out.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are hopeful of having Manolas back on November 5, when they take on Fiorentina.

It comes after the Greece international was first expected to miss only Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Chelsea and possibly Torino at the weekend.

“I’m sorry and concerned about our injuries,” admitted general manager Mauro Baldissoni.

“When you change your method of working, statistics tell us that there’s a higher risk of injuries, but many of ours are related to casualties or international duty.”

Gregoire Defrel has been out of action with a similar problem since September 27, but Stephan El Shaarawy is back at Eusebio Di Francesco’s disposal for the trip to Stamford Bridge.