Pair still missing for Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Tonelli are once more Napoli’s only absences for their Champions League clash with Manchester City on Tuesday.

Milik is still out with damaged knee ligaments, while Tonelli is again overlooked on technical grounds.

However, teenage striker Leandrinho has been dropped, leaving Dries Mertens free to lead the Partenopei’s attack once more.

Napoli squad for City: Reina, Rafael, Sepe, Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Mario Rui, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Jorginho, Rog, Zielinski, Callejon, Giaccherini, Ounas, Insigne, Mertens