Albertini: Montella needs time, Inter…

By Football Italia staff

Milan legend Demetrio Albertini insists Vincenzo Montella needs time to “integrate a lot of new players” and that Inter “haven’t impressed me yet.”

Albertini made over 400 appearances for Milan between 1988 and 2002, winning five Scudetti and three Champions Leagues, and the former Italy midfielder made it clear he was unwilling to confirm to general consensus.

“He’s been placed under scrutiny for his results, but he has a lot of new players, who need to be integrated first,” he said at a business forum, reports Calciomercato.com.

“It’s a tough task. Bonucci has lost his points of reference, therefore it’ll be up to him to adapt to this change, as well use all his qualities and charisma.

“Of course, three defeats weigh on you. The derby was wonderful, full of emotions. Inter haven’t impressed me yet, but they’ve got the points.

“The strength of this League lies in balance. We’re seeing great players, who hadn’t been seen for so many years.

“Juventus and Napoli are the two teams that have something more in terms of quality and will take the title race down to the wire.”