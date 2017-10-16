Totti: Zidane & Buffon the best

By Football Italia staff

Roma icon Francesco Totti believes Zinedine Zidane and Gianluigi Buffon have been the best Coach and goalkeeper of the past year.

Totti was quizzed about The Best FIFA Awards by the governing body’s official website, which sees Zidane go up against Antonio Conte and Max Allegri for Best Coach, while Buffon is expected to engage in a two-way battle with Keylor Navas for Best Goalkeeper

“Neymar, Ronaldo and Messi? First of all, we are talking about three footballing aliens,” the No 10-turned-director explained to FIFA.com.

“I must say that we always respected each other on and off the field. But I think that, in the end, Ronaldo is ahead of the others.

“He had an amazing season and also accomplished all of his goals with the most prestigious of teams.”

“It’s fair to say that our coaching school is still top quality. Despite the extraordinary job of Conte and Allegri, I think Zidane is the favourite for the same reasons as Cristiano Ronaldo: he won everything the last season.

“Goalkeepers have a huge impact on the game, although they aren’t recognised as they should be. Their impact in the final result for the team is always decisive.

“I think Gianluigi Buffon has a very good chance of winning it. He’s been the best individually, but also his team reached the Champions League Final – same as Keylor Navas. In the end, I think the two of them will be competing for it.”