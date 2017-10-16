Gagliardini revels in ‘fantastic feeling’

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini revelled in “a fantastic feeling” after Inter’s dramatic 3-2 win against Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday.

Gagliardini helped Inter to a last-gasp victory over Milan, which not only fired the Nerazzurri 10 points clear of their arch-rivals in Serie A but also saw them move within two points of leaders Napoli.

“[The derby] was a fantastic feeling, there was an incredible atmosphere in the stadium,” the midfielder told Premium Sport.

“We picked up three key points for our fans and achieved something unique.

“I didn’t get much sleep last night, we had training this morning and started working again.

“We were a group and never dropped off, despite going ahead twice and them coming back, both times.

“We picked up an important victory, which was deserved for what we did in 90 minutes.

“Winning breeds winning, as well as confidence and self-esteem. These results will help us as the season progresses.

“It’ll be a crucial match against Napoli, but we’ll certainly go to the San Paolo to play our game and win.”