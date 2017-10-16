Pep wary of ‘perfect’ Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is wary of Napoli’s ‘perfect’ execution and ‘amazing’ dynamism ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

Guardiola had already warned City of Napoli’s ability to possibly ‘kill’ them, and the former Barcelona Coach reiterated his praise for the Partenopei at a subsequent Press conference.

“Absolutely not,” he said when quizzed on whether Maurizio Sarri would name a weakened team at the Etihad Stadium.

“If he is travelling this afternoon with [Napoli head coach] Maurizio Sarri in the same plane, or in a private jet, he can ask him what team he is going to play.

“I think in the last 10 games they have played the same line-up. I can announce to you which players are going to play for Napoli against us.

“I’m pretty sure it will be a fascinating game. They do many, many things and all the things they do, they do perfectly.

“They are not a team that is going to wait. There is going to be high pressing and they have the ability to make amazing build-ups, especially in the middle.

“They have three guys that are so dynamic. [Lorenzo] Insigne, [Dries] Mertens and [Jose] Callejon.

“They are not guys to just receive long balls. They are so dynamic, good in small spaces and they run in behind and just the right tempo - especially Callejon.

“Aguero? Day by day he is much, much better. Yesterday he made an amazing training session. The day before Stoke, he was good but not perfect. He was much better."