Carrera: Everything thanks to Conte

By Football Italia staff

Spartak Moscow boss Massimo Carrera has paid a glowing tribute to Antonio Conte. “Everything I am now is thanks to him.”

Carrera assisted Conte at Juve and then Italy between 2011 and 2016, before going it alone at Spartak, whom he guided to their first Russian title in 16 years last season.

“It doesn’t really upset me to be referred to as ‘Antonio Conte’s former assistant’ or ‘the second Conte,’ as I have huge respect for Antonio, but let’s say I’m not the second Conte: I’m the first Carrera,” the former Bianconeri defender told ESPN.

“I spent five years with Antonio working shoulder-to-shoulder -- three in Juventus and two in the Italy national team -- and I’m sincerely proud of this time.

“I should admit that everything I am now is thanks to him. How to train the team, how to communicate with your players, how to motivate them.

“He’s a true mastermind in all of this, let alone his tactical awareness.

“Antonio talks to each of his players before every match, telling them everything about their opponents: how they move, how they defend, how they attack, what their distinctive features are.

“So, any of his players stepping onto the pitch knows everything; not just about his team and what he should do in this game, but also everything about the opponents and what they can expect from each of them -- from starters to substitutes.

“What I learned from Conte during this time is far more valuable to what I experienced working on my own in lower divisions.

“It’s actually the most difficult thing in football to make a team and instil the winning mentality in it.

“You can have a good set of players but that won’t automatically win you titles. Any team can win a title.

“But to retain it and keep yourself at the very top for years to come is the hardest job in this game.

“Signings from Chelsea? I’d been following Mario Pasalic for quite a long time and knew of his abilities so I asked Antonio if we could get him on loan.

“He’s a very intelligent, tireless player with a great vision and tactical awareness. I believe he has a bright future ahead of him.

“[Pasalic] wasn’t actually the only player I wanted from Chelsea. Kurt Zouma was also on my wishlist, and everything seemed settled for another deal.

“But at the very end, Chelsea decided to keep him closer to themselves and sent him to Stoke City.”