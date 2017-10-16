ADL: Napoli ignoring Serie A lead

By Football Italia staff

Aurelio De Laurentiis assures Napoli are not thinking about being top of Serie A. “The key is not to harp on about it…”

Napoli began the week five points clear of Juventus after their 1-0 win at Roma and the Bianconeri’s 2-1 defeat to Lazio, but De Laurentiis made it clear the Partenopei were staying grounded in their quest for the Scudetto.

“Sarri? He’s never had such an important squad,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Today, I have to compliment him for how he’s managed the group. He manages to get the most out of each player.

“My biggest satisfaction was to be able to prove that we’ve got where we are, while keeping with our budget and respecting Financial Fair Play.

“My ownership has no debt and we’ve returned to Serie A, while we’ve participated in a European competition every season.

“Scudetto? Let’s change the subject. I don’t want to talk about these things, neither I do want to even think about it.

“You know all that I’m a superstitious and, therefore, even more so, now that we’re at the top of the table.

“Key to our five-point lead in Serie A? Not harping on about it and having a good game on Sunday.”