Zenga: ‘It’s easier for Spalletti’

By Football Italia staff

Walter Zenga believes “paradoxically, it’s easier” for Luciano Spalletti at Inter after last season’s disaster.

The Nerazzurri finished seventh in Serie A last season, but have been transformed by the new Coach and sit just two points off the top of Serie A.

“Paradoxically he’s found an easier situation, because last year Inter finished seventh, so even if he finished sixth he’d be doing better,” former Beneamata goalkeeper Zenga told Premium Sport.

“He doesn’t have the cups, he can structure the training sessions as he wants and work with a small squad.

“Spalletti is a great Coach, and in addition he has all these advantages.”

Zenga was also asked about Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella, and he is not impressed with the 3-5-2 system the Rossoneri are deploying.

“Montella’s changes have changed the face of Milan, and it’s hampered them in the construction of the play.

“I’d think that with the players they have 4-3-3 would be the most suitable formation, but that’s just my opinion, I don’t want to judge the work of a Serie A Coach.

“The impression remains though that the three defenders are struggling.”