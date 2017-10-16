Lucas: ‘Lazio know our style’

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Leiva credits Lazio’s “well-defined style of play” for their excellent start to the Serie A season.

The Biancocelesti beat Juventus 2-1 in Turin on Saturday night, a result which leaves them joint-third in the Serie A table.

“I think the team’s good form helps the players grow individually,” Lucas explained to Lance.

“We have a well-defined style of play, we impose our style wherever we play, we act in the same way and try to make use of our most dangerous weapons.

“Against Juventus we played with a line of three again, the team plays in a uniform way in this tactical setup.

“A lot of it depends on me, I have to get the passes moving quickly and work as a link between the defence and the attack. It’s a role I’m enjoying.”