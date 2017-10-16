Khedira: ‘Juventus conceding too many’

By Football Italia staff

Sami Khedira says Juventus “are conceding too many goals” but “it’s not a question of the formation”.

The Bianconeri lost 2-1 at home to Lazio on Saturday night to leave them five points behind leaders Napoli, and the German international admits they’re having issues at the back.

“Obviously, as with every game, we’ve rematched the match against Lazio together,” Khedira told Sky.

“We noticed that the second half wasn’t up to the level of the first, above all from a defensive point of view.

“At the moment what we have to do the most work on is concentration, what happened in Bergamo [against Atalanta] and against Lazio wasn’t positive, these are teams who will punish you in a lethal manner if you let your level drop, which is exactly what happened.

“If you’re ahead you can’t give up, you have to look for more goals until you’re sure that you’ve won.

“We’re conceding too many goals, it’s not a question of the formation, but how we move together on the pitch."

Napoli lead the way at the top of the table, with Inter just two points behind them, so it appears there will be a real battle for the Scudetto this season.

“They’re in great form, they have two great Coaches [Maurizio Sarri and Luciano Spalletti respectively] and they’re playing really well.

“Being five points behind Napoli isn’t nice, but it’s a long season and the results of recent years tell us that we’re among the contenders for the final victory.

“Inter have improved a lot, they don’t lose their heads and they’re organised.”