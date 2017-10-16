Khedira: ‘Sporting not an easy game’

By Football Italia staff

Sami Khedira warns Sporting are “not an easy opponent” for Juventus, ahead of their Champions League double-header.

The Bianconeri face the Portuguese side home and away in their next two group stage matches, and the German midfielder urges his teammates not to be complacent.

“Sporting have shown in these first two matches that they’re not an easy opponent,” Khedira warned, speaking to Sky.

“They’re Portuguese, they love to play with the ball. We’ll have to approach these matches playing patiently, without pushing to score a load of goals in the first few minutes.”

Khedira was also asked about two midfield arrivals this summer, Blaise Matuidi and Rodrigo Bentancur.

“Blaise is a player whose quality was well known, he was with Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team. It’s not a surprise to me, he’s a physical player, but not just that.

“As for Rodrigo, he’s young but he has great talent and he’s doing really well. He’s not shy, he demands the ball and tries to push the team.

“He has a great future with us.”