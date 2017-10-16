Inzaghi: ‘Wanted Immobile right away’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi reveals he told Lazio to get Ciro Immobile “straight away” as soon as his name was mentioned.

The striker is top-scorer in Serie A so far, and the Biancocelesti Coach was asked how he’s getting the best out of the former Torino man.

“When [sporting director Igli] Tare told me there was a chance to get Immobile, I told him straight away to do it,” Inzaghi explained to UEFA’s official website.

“I know that Immobile was a natural goalscorer and that he’d score goals for us. I didn’t know the lad, and that was the best surprise of all.

“I met a lad who gave a great deal of available, he adapted right away and became one of our driving forces who did a great job last year, and he’s started this year in the best way too.

“It’s hard to adapt to a big club like Lazio in just one year, he’s done a great job and it’s no accident that he’s become one of our three captains.

“He deserves to be one of our leaders, for what he does every day, for how he works during the week, beyond just his goals.”

Inzaghi has been with Lazio since 1999, first as a player, then the youth team coach and finally as the Coach of the first team.

“There’s a very strong sense of belonging. I came here as a boy in 1999, I was only 23 and now I’ve been here for 19 years and I’m Laziale in every respect.

“I have two children who were both born in Rome and are Lazio fans, I have that inside me and I try to convey it to the players.

“Then we’re lucky enough to live here in Rome, living in the centre I live this city. There are a lot of Lazio fans here who love us, and I always remind the players of that.

“I don’t really need to though, as everyone has a sense of belonging.

“My style of play? At the end of the game, no matter what the outcome, my teams must have given everything they had, 100 per cent.

“Even when we play opponents of the highest level, with much better squads than ours, it’s important for us to put a lot of other things out onto the pitch.

“I assume and demand that every player will give me 100 per cent out on the pitch, and I think it’ll be difficult for anyone who plays us.

“Facing Lazio should always be a problem, we want to do well in every match. In these two-and-a-half years the lads have been fantastic with me, I’ve always found great willingness on their part.”