‘Europa League difficult for Lazio’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi admits “it will be more difficult for us this year” as Lazio are also competing in the Europa League.

The Biancocelesti have won both of their opening games in the competition so far, and face a double-header with Nice next, the first game of which is on Thursday.

“It’s a very draining competition,” Inzaghi said in an interview with UEFA’s official website.

“It will be more difficult for us this year, because last season we only had one game a week and we could prepare for it in the best way.

“Now with the Europa League it’s all more difficult, but we were determined to quality for it and we’ll try to honour it as best we can.

“Now our goal is to get through the first round, but we know we still have four very difficult games to deal with.

“I said on the day of the draw that it was a difficult group, we’ve started with two wins and we’re very happy.

“In my opinion the first two matches haven’t been easy at all, even if the results might not suggest that. With Vitesse we suffered so much at a passionate stadium against very good opponents.

“The second game with Zulte Waregem was difficult because we were playing behind closed doors.

“After we scored we couldn’t get the second and we suffered a bit in the second half, but I think we wanted to start on the right foot in the Europa League and we did that with these two wins.

“Both Nice and ourselves have two wins from two, so we’ve started out on the right foot but there are still four games to go, so 12 points available.

“Obviously with two good performances against Nice everything would become easier, but we know they’re a strong team.

“They qualified for the Champions League, they’re organised and have excellent players like Mario Balotelli, Dante, [Alassane] Plea.

“They have a lot of quality players, and we’ll have to be in good shape for this double-header.”