Hamsik: ‘City are monstrous’

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik says Napoli want to “play well and win” but it won’t be easy against a “monstrous” Manchester City.

The Partenopei face Pep Guardiola’s side in their next two Champions League matches, with the English side coming off a 7-2 win over Stoke City at the weekend.

“It will be a difficult game,” Hamsik said in the pre-match Press conference.

“But for the fans the best thing is to see two teams who always want to play good football.

“Our goal is always the same, to play well and win, but we know it won’t be easy. City are a monstrous team but we can do well. “The goal is to give our all and get through the group.

“In the Champions League you pay for everything, so we have to get as many points as possible with City as the team to beat.

“We want to win something important, but tomorrow is just one of the 60 games waiting for us this season.”

Hamsik made his Champions League debut at the Etihad in 2011…

“It’s nice to be back here. At that time City weren’t on these levels, and maybe we’ve grown even more. We’ve done well, but we still want to improve.

“It won’t be easy, but this is the strongest Napoli I’ve played for.”