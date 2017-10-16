Sarri: ‘City the best in Europe’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri declares Manchester City are “clearly the best team in Europe” right now.

The Partenopei are in England for the first match of their double-header with Pep Guardiola’s side, who are top of the Premier League having scored 29 goals in eight games.

“They win all their games with at least five goals,” Sarri pointed out in his pre-match Press conference.

“The last time they didn’t score a goal was August, and they’re also strong in the defensive phase. It will be very hard.

“They seem unbalanced, but they’re not they always press the ball with a lot of men. I’ve seen important things from City, though I haven’t watched too many matches as I didn’t want to spoil other evenings.

“They’re clearly the best team in Europe.

“Is this a dream match? I’d be happier to face a lower level team! The feeling of strength I get from City I didn’t even get from Real Madrid last year.

“If we want to become great though we have to play these matches, not just to play them but to aim for a result.

“In the race for qualification I actually think tomorrow’s match is the least important, because City are on another level to all the others, so they could win all their games.

“The other games will be crucial, though obviously if we could take some points off City that would be an advantage for us.”

Guardiola has been very complimentary about Sarri, and the Napoli Coach thanked him for those words.

“All I can do is thank him and congratulate him, because he’s clearly the best Coach in the world.

“30 years ago [Arrigo] Sacchi left his mark on football, and in a few years we’ll realise how important Guardiola was.

“If someone like him compliments you, you can only be happy.

“It will be a complicated evening, because there’s no tactic to stop the big teams. All I ask if for the team not to be afraid, or to have the right nerves.

“You have to have the right madness. They’re already stronger than us, and if we can’t count on a healthy madness they’ll be even more strong.”

It has been suggested that the Serie A leaders will make changes, as they focus on winning a first Scudetto since 1990.

“If we make two changes and we’re not competitive, that would mean the squad isn’t complete,” Sarri replied.

“I think at this stage you can play with the same team, you don’t pay for it now. I won’t make too many calculations, in the morning I’ll see who has recovered or not.

“It would be stupid to think about the next game [against Inter].”