Line-ups: Verona-Benevento

By Football Italia staff

Daniele Verde drops to the Verona bench, as Mattia Valoti replaces him against Benevento.

This match already has the feel of a relegation six-pointer, with neither side having won a single game so far.

Both came up from Serie B last season, but the Stregoni have lost all seven of their opening games while tonight’s hosts have managed just three draws.

Butei Coach Fabio Pecchia has opted to drop Verde for tonight’s match, with the on-loan Roma winger starting on the bench, with Valoti preferred.

Benevento have scored just twice so far, and ask Vittorio Parigini and Pietro Iemello to try and improve on that record at the Bentegodi.

Verona: Nicolas; Caceres, Heurtaux, Caracciolo, Fares; Romulo, Fossati, Bessa; Cerci, Pazzini, Valoti

Verona bench: Silvestri, Coppola, Laner, Verde, Kean, Zaccagni, Lee, Bearzot, Souprayen, Buchel, Felicioli

Benevento: Brignoli; Venuti, Djimsiti, Antei, Letizia; Chibsah, Cataldi, Memushaj; Lombardi, Iemmello, Parigini

Benevento bench: Armenteros, Ciciretti, Coda, Del Pinto, Di Chiara, Gravillon, Gyamfi, Kanoute, Lazaar, Piscitelli, Puscas, Viola