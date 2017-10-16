Sarri: ‘Serie A should protect Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri criticises the Serie A fixture planners for scheduling Roma-Napoli before both sides face a big Champions League game.

The Partenopei are in England to face Manchester City tomorrow, while the Giallorossi take on Chelsea in London on Wednesday.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis suggested there could be changes, to save legs for the Serie A campaign, and the Coach isn’t happy with how the fixtures have fallen.

“I don’t know what the President said,” Sarri shrugged, speaking to Premium Sport after this evening’s Press conference.

“If it’s a technical question then I’m not interested beyond the fact he pays me to make decisions.

“I don’t think there are changes to be made based on more or less important games at this stage, we’ll only know later how important they are.

“Let’s see who is in shape and go into it without making too many calculations at this stage of the season, we could make changes in this one or the next one.

“It’s unfortunate that those who play in Europe aren’t considered by those who draw up the formula for the fixtures.

“Putting Roma-Napoli just three days before City-Napoli and four days before Chelsea-Roma seems like a shocking mistake.

“Before the last game of the group we face Juventus. It could be a decisive game for us, but I don’t know about Juventus because they could already be through.

“If we’re representing Italian football all over Europe, then Italian football could protect us a bit as they do in other countries.”

Sarri was asked if he’d take a draw tomorrow.

“I wouldn’t sign up for anything, though even when we prepared the matches against Real Madrid they didn’t give me the impression that this City do.

“It’s difficult for us, maybe even impossible, but we’ll come here to play with very little pressure on us, but knowing that if we lack application and dedication we could be overwhelmed.

“This is the game which matters least for qualification, City are a team who should win all their matches in this group.

“The big matches will come afterward for us, but it’s clear that if one of the other teams can take points off City it will give them a big advantage.

“It’ll be difficult for everyone though.”