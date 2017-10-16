NEWS
Monday October 16 2017
‘Caceres to Lazio? No comment…’
By Football Italia staff

Verona sporting director Filippo Fusco refuses to discuss the possibility of Martin Caceres joining Lazio - “January is a long way away”.

The Uruguayan defender joined the Butei as a free agent in the summer, but it’s though there’s a deal with the capital club which could see him move to Rome in the next transfer window.

“Right now he has a contract with us,” Fusco told Sky.

“It’s clear that the will of the player is important. We’re happy, he has a contract with us and with us he’s finding consistency and helping us out with his experience and personality.

“January is a long way away, now we’re only thinking of Benevento.”

